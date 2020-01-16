advertisement

A young homeless woman “tragically” dies in an emergency shelter in Dublin.

In a statement to the Irish Times, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí was called to the site of the sudden death of a woman in her late twenties at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at 8 Parkgate Street, Dublin 8. A file is being prepared for the investigative court. “

The woman’s body is believed to have been found in her room at the Phoenix Lodge Hostel, also known as Judge Darleys, where she was housed by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE). DRHE employees were present after the discovery.

The Phoenix Lodge, when contacted, said it could “say nothing” about the incident.

The DRHE has yet to make a declaration on death.

City councilor Anthony Flynn, general manager of Inner City Helping Homeless, said he was “sad” to hear about the woman’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are this morning to the deceased woman and her family, as well as to the hostel staff who were present last night.

“We bring people into inhumane conditions in the most vulnerable time of their lives. People deserve dignity and stability, but the current system is simply not useful, even though employees do their best in difficult circumstances. We cannot make people’s suffering worse in the most vulnerable time of their lives. “

The news comes that a homeless man who was injured when the tent in which he slept was raised by a commercial vehicle continues to recover in the hospital. He is said to have sustained serious injuries when Waterways Ireland “cleaned” the Canal Grande. A vehicle with a mechanical claw lifted the tent, which had previously been checked orally but had not been opened by DRHE employees.

He was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance. Four investigations into the incident are currently underway – by gardaí, the health and safety agency because it was an incident at work, by DRHE and Waterways Ireland.

