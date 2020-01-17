advertisement

Greg and Kate Todd live by the motto “Never say never” – and it paid off well.

The couple, who has three young children, bought their five-bedroom dream home in North Wahroonga on November 13, 2018 for $ 2.272 million.

advertisement

“When I saw this house, I thought this could be our home forever,” said Todd.

MORE: Prestige buyers back in the game

Early start for the north bank market

The house at 2 Mount View Pl was built in 2013, so there was nothing to do in terms of renovation. However, the couple added a fence on the corner block, an automatic entrance gate, and security to maximize privacy. Then they settled in their new home and watched their garden grow.

“We definitely intended to stay,” said Mr. Todd.

Last November, the couple received a call from a real estate agent asking if they were considering selling because they had a buyer looking for a house in the area.

When they thought, they found that prices rose again after the downturn in Sydney in June 2017.

They went back to McGrath Wahroonga’s Alex Mintorn, who sold them the house in 2018.

“We decided to launch it through an auction campaign and see what happened,” said Todd.

Mr. Mintorn said he was flooded with buyers – almost twice as many as during the 2018 campaign. He estimated that almost 90 groups were inspecting the house this time.

The property was up for auction and sold the night before to a local buyer for $ 2.65 million – a cool $ 378,000 more than the Todds had paid for

According to CoreLogic Records, the deal was closed exactly one year and two days after the house was bought.

“It was a great result for them and shows how strong the market is and how well it is recovering in terms of selling prices,” said Mintorn.

The todds have a few weeks before moving out and have since found a new home on the north coast to renovate.

Mr. Todd, an electrician who owns GT Global Electrics, said the sale was a smart choice for her family, even though they loved their home.

“It’s always worth taking advantage of the opportunities when they come up,” he said. “For me, home is a family and not the building.”

Mr. Mintorn said buyers are already lining up to see the new deals coming this month.

Within three hours of the launch of seven properties in Wahroonga and Turramurra, the “phones had exploded,” he said.

“The trust and demand is there,” he said.

SIGN UP HERE FOR THE NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

advertisement