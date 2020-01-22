advertisement

A cyclist died after a serious accident on the A52 Ashbourne Road, near Markeaton Island.

Emergency services were called to the collision that involved a truck and the cyclist just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

advertisement

Police and the East Midlands ambulance service were present and a 25-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Ashbourne Road was closed for more than six hours while police were investigating the incident. The road had reopened at 8 p.m.

Derbyshire police said official identification of the woman had not yet taken place, but her family has been informed and is supported by specialist officers.

A police spokesperson said, “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Police at Tuesday’s accident site

The truck driver was treated by paramedics on site and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward and urging anyone with images of the dashboard camera to contact.

The police spokesman added: “The officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

“In particular, they want to recover images from the dashboard camera of anyone who was traveling nearby.”

Those with information should call the Derbyshire police at 101 or may call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.

Anyone who has images that may be useful to agents should ensure that they are downloaded securely to another device and stored securely so that they can be viewed.

.

advertisement