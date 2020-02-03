advertisement

Young people intimidating people in southern Derbyshire have been labeled “bad guys” by frightened buyers.

Teenagers wheeling right in front of buyers on their large horse bikes in downtown Swadlincote.

Others were abusive, it was said at the last forum in the Swadlincote region.

Swadlincote police officers have learned that young people in southern Derbyshire are becoming “more frightening”.

One woman, who declined to be named, said: “It is not just downtown.

“There was one case of children driving on Brookdale Road (in the Goseley area, Midway) and refused to leave the road to let traffic through.”

“What are the schools going to do? These children intimidate us.

“I never felt in danger before but now I do.

“On election night, I locked up my local community center. I closed the gate and saw a group of young people get on the road.

“I ran to my car and locked my door. There’s something about these kids – they’re just bad.”

Swadlincote downtown and Belmont Retail Park become scary places, residents and buyers say

The claim comes despite the intensification of patrols at Belmont Retail Park, Swadlincote, where the yobs have driven trollies into the walls and thrown bottles.

OCSP Lee Walker told the meeting that the leaders of this group had received warnings about community protection notices and that there had been no problems since.

However, he added: “This does not mean that the problems have completely disappeared, but we can only answer calls.”

A member of the public told agents: “There are still youth gangs by McDonalds (in the Belmont Retail Park).

“Many people are on Belmont Street and they will not go out at night because of this.

“They use foul language and are abusive to anyone. Do we really want to accept this?”

PCSO Walker responded, “We are on patrol but we cannot be there all evening.”

Another member of the public, who did not wish to be named, said that she had imagined some of the violent youths in downtown Swadlincote.

She said: “Sometimes it’s very scary in downtown Swadlincote which is a wonderful place.

“I am very happy with your attempt at McDonalds.

“It is scary, even if they are children.

“Are we able to do anything ourselves? Can we take a picture of them?

“I took a few from Swadlincote a few weeks ago. They went up and down on a Saturday afternoon.

“I took a picture and told them ‘I’ll send this to the police and the schools’ and they became procrastinated two-year-olds.”

PCSO Walker said: “It is not always the answer you will get.

“Just tell us the key moments and the key areas. We now have body cameras.”

The woman was advised not to take photos due to “protection concerns”.

