EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Hundreds of people started skiing the New Year on Shawnee Mountain.

“I didn’t have a job today, so I didn’t have to drive to work, so I thought why wouldn’t I come to Shawnee Mountain here?” said Greg Metzgar from New Jersey. “It’s a beautiful day, the snow is good, so let’s go!

For Shawnee Mountain staff, they are all hands on deck as they prepare for a new holiday boost.

“We have people on the phone, sure, because we have non-stop phone calls asking if we have things like that open, and more people at the counters of the elevator to get the influx of people coming in to get their tickets “said employee Michaela Kennedy.

Metzgar learned to ski and snowboard here 24 years ago. His 7-year-old daughter Addison knows how to ski, but she wants to expand her skills on the slopes.

“I’m trying to learn how to snowboard! I’ve been snowboarding for 24 years, but she’s just started this year, so I’m trying to teach her,” he explained.

It seems that 2020 will be her year. About an hour later, the Metzgars turned down the rabbit hill and headed for the more advanced side of the mountain.

But for many first-timers, the slopes can be a bit intimidating.

“Yes, it looks really big,” said New Jersey skier Elania Grave. When asked if she could handle it, she answered, “No, certainly not.”

Practice makes perfect for skiers such as the 9-year-old Noemi Collar. This is her sixth time that she hits the slopes on Shawnee.

“I think my favorite part about skiing would just go really fast,” she said.

Little Daniel Koltis is on his way to becoming a seasoned skier; he almost lost his balance but caught himself just in time. It was a proud moment for his father.

“It’s fantastic,” said his father. “It reminds me of when I was a kid and had a lot of fun. It’s a great way to end the vacation, skiing is a great family sport.”

January is the national learning month for skiing, so the resort expects even more skiers here when it starts offering discounted lift tickets and packages this Friday.

