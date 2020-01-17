advertisement

For days Natti Natasha has published some snapshots that went unnoticed except for a few. Some snapshots in which the singer of the Dominican republic showed us a face that we didn’t know.

In particular, the version as defined, #naughtyNat, which is translated into Spanish, would be something like cheeky Nat, This is the hashtag contained in the above images, in which it appears with the most daring models.

This is the naughty nat

For example, the one who Natti The following posts show photos posing with a very daring model. A combination of a mini skirt and a black leather mini short, accompanied by high boots made of the same material and adorned with gold chains. The “cheeky Nat” is also one of the most daring.

Natti Natasha wears high boots

Of course, no matter how high they are on the boots Girls it, does not exceed the values ​​given in the following publication. In this case, she changed the leather for the leopard Animal print In boots that can’t be bigger. She also exchanged the leather combination for a thin black short dress.

“Beautiful”, “Spectacular” or “Explosive” are just a few of the comments Natascha is dedicated to the networks.

