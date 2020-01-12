advertisement

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more scary …

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series has been discontinued for the past few weeks, and if you’re like us, you’ve probably passed it during the holidays.

Otherwise, fear not because we won’t be giving spoilers here, but it goes without saying that the new season sees stalker Joe (former “ Gossip Girl ” Penn Badgley) finding a new girl to settle down – Love ( Victoria Pedretti).

Joe is more bizarre than ever and his distinct voice stands out as much in this season as in the first.

advertisement

But what would the series look like without the voiceover?

Well, Netflix Twitter has provided a cut of a few scenes from Season 2 without that. And they make Joe even more creepy.

Seriously, the way this guy has never convinced women that he’s not a completely upset psycho is beyond us.

Check it out.

You’re still weird without Joe’s voiceover in season 2 … pic.twitter.com/AIFhFb5R8S

– Netflix US (@netflix) January 8, 2020

.

advertisement