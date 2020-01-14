advertisement

One of the few universal truths in life is that everyone has to pay taxes, everyone dies and Monday is generally bad. So it should come as no surprise that Krispy Kreme has chosen it, from all days of the week, to organize a promotion that allows guests of Krispy Kreme stores to score a delicious free donut.

This promotion coincides with the launch earlier this month of the latest menu item from the donut chain, Krispy Kreme mini-donuts, in fact mini-versions of the most popular donuts in the chain: original glazed, chocolate glazed, chocolate glazed with sprinkles and strawberry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles .

The chain organizes ‘Mini Mondays’ for the remaining Monday of this month at its store locations from 4 p.m. until 7 pm During that time, guests can visit participating locations and receive a free mini-donut of their choice. Click on this link – www.krispykreme.com/promos/minis – to find a participating store in your area.

The necklace calls this the perfect sweet treat to enjoy on diet “cheat days”, because the new Original Glazed minis, for example, only contain 100 calories. Too many people give up their food too early, while something like a mini indulgence on the road can help a lot to stick to it – “So we miniaturized our most popular donuts,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme about the new minis.

But even better is that this is not the only way that Krispy Kreme fans can score free donuts this month.

The necklace also has a temporary offer that makes it possible to get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free. All you have to do is participate in the Krispy Kreme loyalty program, mySweet Rewards. New members receive that free dozen with every dozen purchases, as part of this promotion that is valid until February 2 (although you must register before January 26).

With the rewards program you can earn and redeem rewards for all the treats of the chain that you enjoy. Speaking of the chain, it was founded in 1937 and the donuts can now be found in around 12,000 supermarkets, convenience stores and chain stores in the US. Krispy Kreme also has nearly 1,400 store locations in 33 countries.

