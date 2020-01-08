advertisement

The actress is one of the highest paid in the film industry.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous and respected Hollywood celebrities of all, and especially men, who consider them an icon of the perfect woman.

The interpreter of “The Black Widow” In Avengers, she experienced a box office hit with extraordinary roles throughout her artistic career, which she has won multiple awards and made part of important nominations.

Thanks to their work the beautiful woman have managed to make a fortune, and proof of this is their wonderful New York home that blends the natural with the elegance.

The property was purchased for $ 4 million. It has incredible windows, a lovely garden, portions, a swimming pool and very classic structures that perfectly match the style the actress,

It has a greenhouse that looks like a movie, is full of plants and has a very relaxed atmosphere to safely avoid these stressful days the celebrated Hollywood star have to go through.

The garden, on the other hand, combines wood and fiber furniture with very springy cushions. It is certainly a very romantic style with which everyone would like to spend their days next to the one they are longing for Brunette.

The house has just over 300 square meters and 4 rooms, all with great views. It also has basic services like bathroom, kitchen, dining room and a room with white tones that inspire a lot of freshness. Prove that Scarlett definitely knows how to spend millions.

