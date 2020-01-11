advertisement

If you ask me, the Natural Hair Movement has been one of the best things that has ever happened to the African American community. Since the beginning of the story, we have been mocked, teased and ridiculed for the strands that develop naturally out of our manes, among others. So when the haircare brands decided to focus on adopting our fabulous folds, coils and afros, the game changed.

And if we take a quick flashback, the brand that started it all was Afro Sheen. Going back to the 60s, the brand reminded the masses that black is really beautiful. Flash to the present, the movement of natural hair is alive and well, with many women and men leaving the creamy crack behind.

advertisement

It is therefore perfectly logical for Afro Sheen to return to the field of hair care. That is true! According to ESSENCE, the brand should launch nine new products that will nourish our textures and encourage creativity.

“Our new collection is designed to keep hair hydrated, defined and healthy, for all textures and styles,” said Kelly Keith, vice president of marketing at Afro Sheen. “The new products, formulations and packaging reflect the awareness and the evolving needs of today’s culture creator.”

Natural hair enthusiasts can expect to disclose the nine-piece line that includes Afro Sheen Lush ‘Fro Butter, textured setting gel, crown curl definition cream, smooth styling cream, texture bending foam, glow Up Shine Spray, Velvet Flow 4-in-1 Leave-in Spray, ‘Fro Out Blow Out Spray, and 3-in-1 Nourishing Oil.

What you say? Are you going to add the new Afro Sheen collection to your beauty arsenal? Ring in the comments section below.

The new Afro Sheen collection is available on Amazon.com and in WalMart, Walgreens and Sally Beauty stores.

DO NOT MISS:

Rihanna starts her new year naturally on Instagram

FAB FINDS: Taraji P. Henson launches a line that will take care of your hair when it is in a protective style

GET THE LOOK: All you need is $ 20 and patience to recreate the hairstyle of Tiffany Haddish’s Golden Globe Awards

10 photos

advertisement