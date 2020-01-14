advertisement

Idiot! You thought you could come here for a quick bite – maybe a slice of pizza drizzled with hot honey, or an empanada filled with chorizo ​​and esquites. Well, we hope it was worth it, because now you are trapped in our craft restoration room for eternity.

Look around you. You will not find any exit, simply more stands. We offer specialties from all over the world and, as we have brought more and more chefs selling more and more Kobe sliders, our room has become as big as the world itself. You cannot leave because you have never entered. You were born again in this food hall, in front of the hummus place, and you will die here, next to another hummus place.

Contemplate this cunning old man, tattered to tatter, eating a chimichurri steak sandwich. He was like you once – a young gourmet, enthusiastic about the almost endless possibilities of the room. Now there is a ghost of his old self, doomed to walk down these aisles forever, hoping to taste items from a few different places but inevitably end up spending seventeen dollars on a bowl of ramen.

Soon, your notions of time and space will begin to collapse. Indeed, the process has already started. Can you even be sure that you are more? Usually you don’t like Indian food, but here you are sitting, eating yet another order of tikka masala. “What does this sauce contain?” You whisper to yourself. “It’s your story and your future,” whispers the void. You look and realize that the place tikka-masala is now gone, replaced by a mirror that reflects your soul and also a guy who sells popcorn with truffle butter on it.

Your pleas will get you nowhere. Passers-by whom you ask for directions are as lost as you are. They keep walking around looking for a table with at least two of these extremely uncomfortable metal stools or, at the very least, that taco spot that David Chang said was “damn delicious”.

Turn left, then right. You see a door, that’s it! Output. You open the door and what do you find? Not the life you left behind, but a minotaur! Excuse us – a place of a minotaur. You’ve found a place that serves grilled and fried minotaurs. It’s so, so good.

Bathrooms? Ha! We created this hell and even we have no idea where they are. Maybe they went through the place of vegan ice cream. Let us know . . . if you ever come back.

Crossing the same banh-mi stand for the third time, you begin to wonder – perhaps you are not trapped in a physical labyrinth but rather in a Kafkaesque labyrinth of your own making. Incidentally, the Kafkaesque labyrinth of your own making is the name of an incredible Czech stall, where you can choose what type of sausage goes in your goulash. Seriously, you have to try it.

We will offer you a bet. If you can answer this puzzle, you can leave: There are two pan-Asian dumpling stands. The employees of one always tell the truth. The employees of the other always lie. In addition, the employees of the first make this amazing cham nuoc with spicy peppers, while the second specializes in gyoza. Where should you ask for exit directions? Do you want to take dumplings of soup to go? Can we have them?

If you look at the old scrolls, you will learn that yes, there is a way out, but you may not like it. The only way to escape is to go down this long winding corridor. Turn around when you see the three-headed dog (a gourmet hot dog stand) and go through the portal. You will have left this cursed place, but you will not be free. You will be in an overflow cafe. And you’re going to try to order coffee, but they’ll tell you about the type of beans you want. For a long time. Forever! Until the sun burns out and all living things! Then, and only then, your coffee will be ready.

