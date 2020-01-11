advertisement

I am everything for the women’s library. Nice that the ladies burn their bras. The brisk new look goes well with “mini skirts” and “hot pants”. If this remains the case, they may burn their blouses. Happy men! However, women should be careful not to go too far. If they really want equality, they cannot expect doors to be opened, served in restaurants first, or offered seats on trains. Do the women of 1972 really want that?

Thank God, it’s all over. I am old enough to have spoken these words and printed them in relatively respected newspapers. At the time of the second On the Buses film, however, the most developed people had got their priorities in order. Right?

It’s back.

Let’s not shame lawyers just for representing Harvey Weinstein. Everyone from Rosa Parks to Adolf Eichmann deserves a lawyer and nobody thanks you for taking the bad guy as a client. We should rather shame Donna Rotunno for speaking like a Daily Express columnist from the days when smoking was still possible in operating rooms.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the #MeToo movement, Mr. Weinstein’s lawyer (because it is) set the watch back with enthusiasm that could even make Jacob Rees-Mogg dizzy. “I have a feeling that women could regret the day it all started when nobody asked them for a date and nobody kept the door open for them and nobody told them they looked nice,” she said.

Campaigns like #MeToo aim to reduce the likelihood of rape. If the price is a slight change in etiquette, I bet most women will live with it. In the 50 years since I heard the above argument for the first time, I have never met a woman who believes that equality and security are less important than getting the first tear on the canapés.

However, this conversation has never completely disappeared. A few years ago, a prospective Brexit MEP, based on evidence he’d heard somewhere, suggested that feminism had condemned women to a desperate existence that pumped jacks in the roadside monsoons. “Men don’t want to help women because we’re afraid of being patronized,” wrote Martin Daubney in the Daily Telegraph. “You could offer to change a tire and get a slap in the face for being sexist.” I am told that men are hurled with tires over their heads and buried in lay people.

This nonsense is common in the United States. This country is (although its citizens would be surprised to hear it) more formal than the UK or Ireland, and often expects men to pay for dates, order drinks from bars, and generally behave like ancient Mediterranean gentlemen, Bette Davis, even in relatively advanced communities Movies.

chivalry

Fox News is happy to explain how “extreme feminists” endanger these anti-Diluvian habits. Interestingly (and tellingly) the supposed struggle makes two not entirely compatible arguments. Ms. Rotunno’s case is that feminists will soon be disappointed if they find that their arguments have undermined the esteemed social privileges. An article about Fox last year suggested that the terrible feminists are actively dismantling these privileges and ruining them for reasonable calm. “The good news is that chivalry isn’t dead, but the bad news is that there are a lot of militant feminists who are trying to kill them for us,” said Carol Roth. “I assume that you are like me and love a bit of chivalry – a nice man who opens a door for you or maybe lets you order first.” Chivalry? No matter tabloid culture of the 1970s. We’re talking about Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Here comes the contrast. There has been some confusion about social decency in recent decades. The hierarchies of the occupation of bus seats could produce their own literature. Do pregnant women exceed older people? It depends on how old and how pregnant. Here’s a trickier one. Is an older lady superior to an equally older gentleman? I still stand for both, but although I can’t say why, I think the answer to this last question is “yes”. However, it is reasonable for me not to offer my seat to a healthy woman half my age. Isn’t it so? Yes? No? Maybe I’ll just take my bike. It’s really not that far.

It’s all so much hot air. This argument was never about a passion for Arthurian etiquette. It was about distrust of the driving impulses of feminism. What reactionary courses crunch is the terrible prospect of modernity – equality, security, opportunity – and not the prospect that your date will be ordered directly from the waiter.

Shut the door for whoever you want.

