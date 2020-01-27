advertisement

In his third game after an injury, former Blue Devil Zion Williamson increased his playing time from 18 to 21 minutes to 27 minutes as medical staff confidence increased.

Williamson was beaten several times against the Celtics, especially by Kemba Walker on a ride when Williamson was unable to recover. We saw him in similar situations at Duke, where he recovered, or at least tried, and either recovered from blocking the shot from behind or came close.

So he’s not entirely back. But he will continue to feel better. And even now he’s doing things that shock his opponents. He did, Walker and the great Vincent Poirier, and shocked the very talented Jaylen Brown as he shot past him.

He also makes a turn under the basket that lost most of the Boston defenders who had gathered around him.

It shouldn’t take much longer for him to fully recover and be ready to play longer minutes. We can hardly wait. It’s been years since basketball had so many surprises and so much fun.

Coming soon, February 4th: Zion will meet the Greek freak.

