Zion Williamson’s knee is healthy now, but Duke fans will tell you that he’s not yet in full game form. How can we say it? Well, he doesn’t fly over people and we haven’t seen any theft.

At Duke we saw him constantly flying over people and diving hard. He shoots and scores his usual high percentage, but without his normal high shot.

And last year we watched the boys turn his back many times and were sure that he was too far to do anything just to see him pull them off and run down to to cause a huge slump.

We didn’t see very many blocks either.

Don’t get us wrong, he’s doing very well. Apart from the game against Memphis on Friday, he has so far scored an average of 18 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.5 apg. He also shoots 64 percent.

Here are his highlights from the Memphis game. He and Lonzo Ball develop excellent chemistry. Pay particular attention to the passport, which is slightly behind the backboard it catches – watch carefully. It’s pretty amazing.

And remember: The Pelicans lost the last game before their return at 10 against Memphis. The Pels lost the next two games with Williamson and fell four against San Antonio and seven against Denver.

Since then they have won three times in a row with an average of 19 points and have a good chance of the last playoff spot in the west.

