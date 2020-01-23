advertisement

If you haven’t seen it, you should really see the highlights of Zion Williamson’s NBA debut. His fourth quarter was spectacular, and although he’s not quite up to date, it confirmed that what Duke fans saw at Duke was the real deal.

This guy is something else. We can’t wait to see more.

One of our favorite tweets came from Andre Dawkins, a former Blue Devil who said:

advertisement

I don’t want to overreact, but Zion is the best player ever

– Andre Dawkins (@dre_dawkins) January 23, 2020

It’s hilarious, but if you watch him do his thing at this level, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype. The guy is really something else.

And when you see him doing these ridiculous things, you have to ask yourself: What would Jordan have done? Magic? Bird? What will LeBron do? How do you guard that?

We are not saying that he is doing better, least of all after a good quarter. But we say we understand what Dawkins was getting at.

Watching him play is exhilarating. You see him doing the unbelievable and the inexplicable and it only makes you laugh with the joy of a small child watching a magician. how did he do that?

When people look back at breathtaking athletes, one could think of Muhammad Ali, Jordan, Jim Brown, Bo Jackson, LeBron, Jordan and a handful of others.

The thing is, like Dawkins, you instinctively want to get him there. And he’s 19.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tV4OVJd_ddI (/ embed)

advertisement