We watched Zion Williamson enter the NBA and we thought in his first few games that he looked a bit rusty.

It becomes much less rusty. Or really what he does is in game form. Although he played against the Bulls with a sprained toe (his former colleague, Blue Devil Wendell Carter, has an ankle injury), Williamson is getting closer and closer to himself when he was with Duke. Attacking, he was brilliant. Defense was a little slower.

Check out the block here and you will see the quick response time we saw in the past year.

Offensive, as we said, it’s full force ahead. Take a look at the dribbling behind the back, the long pass from Lonzo Ball and the muscles inside.

Williamson only played 25 minutes, but he shot 9-11 for 21 points. Not bad night work.

Since its debut, New Orleans has played .500 ball and is 4-2 in their last six games.

Next up – Indiana on Saturday.

