He’s only six games in his NBA career, but Zion Williamson has already proven that he is not only a part of it, but also a star.

So far he has an average of 19.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.7 app and 0.3 bpg and against the Rockets he had 21 points and 10 boards.

This is nothing new. He’s been doing this since he was with Duke. But what he hasn’t done since his knee injury and surgery is to be played with dedication. Instead of trying to fend off shots, he reaches out and isn’t really into open court theft as he did at Duke.

It approaches the real game form and these instinctive games start to play again.

As you probably know, Russell Westbrook is incredibly athletic. He punched Williamson in the basket on Sunday – only to find out that, as he did so often in college, Williamson caught him from behind and blocked his shot.

Against Westbrook! Amazing.

The speed also returns to its turning movements, as you will see in these highlights from the game Pelicans-Rockets. It’s still not 100 percent, but as this block shows, it gets closer every night.

