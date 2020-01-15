advertisement

This is a game from Davidson a few days ago. You hear people talking all the time about the game flowing through you.

Well, in this piece it embodies Ryan Daly from St. Joseph.

It’s one of the greatest reactions you’ll ever see. See what happened.

He is near the tip of the key and still has about: 02 seconds and his team three. A teammate seems to be trying to pass the ball to another team, but Daly runs in between and (almost certainly accidentally) looses his own teammate pass at full speed for the last three seconds – and hits a three. And to do that, he has to adjust his feet so that he doesn’t travel.

He has moved his body through the game as much as never before and adapted it to the events and done everything with time.

St. Joe’s has a miserable season, but if you look back, this piece will stand out for the rest of your life. And the funny thing is, when you look at him, he’s a squat, stocky guard. It is not particularly sporty.

Nevertheless, his reflexes and instincts were outstanding here. We are not sure if one in 10,000 players could have played this game.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URg3DtuNv-w (/ embed)

