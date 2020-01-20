advertisement

Few songs are as indestructibly linked to an artist as Somewhere Over The Rainbow with Judy Garland, whose interpretation in The Wizard Of Oz is unforgettable.

It’s really rare for someone to approach something like this and do it in a completely different and transcendent way.

Willie Nelson does that. His version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow is plain and simple. His voice was always nasal and imperfect, a tendency that worsened with age.

advertisement

But he wraps these imperfections in his brilliant guitar work and together it is so natural to sit on the porch, drink and listen to a good friend as he turns art out of nothing.

You couldn’t arrange this song better than Nelson. There are many musicians on stage, but the focus is on the violin and his guitar work, which is far underestimated. He is as good a guitarist as he is.

If you listen to his great interpretations of songs like Someone to Watch Over Me or Blue Skies, his duets with Ray Charles or his radical cover of Louis Jordans Outskirts Of Town or his most recent classic Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die With Snoop Dogg you realize that this is a unique talent.

He casually fooled us into believing that he is a country musician when what he really is is an artistic genius capable of absorbing all influence and giving it back to us as something genuinely unique listens casually.

Of course not. What he does is high art, which he presents with this imagination. Blood, sweat and tears formed his outstanding catalog of works. He spoke of a desperate early point in his career when he went outside and lay on the street waiting for someone to take him out. It wasn’t easy for him and it took years for people to appreciate his art. He won’t be with us for long, so enjoy his sweet, homey interpretation of a classic American song.

If it is discussed in the future, it will be mentioned with the absolute top class of American musicians, composers and arrangers. It is so good.

Ladies and gentlemen, the incomparable Willie Nelson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jfWrbvmPdg [/ embed]

advertisement