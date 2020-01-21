advertisement

Not too long ago, no one had any idea who Ja Morant was.

Well, of course that’s not necessarily true, so let’s fix it: Nobody outside of his particular social and sporting circles knew anything about him.

We found out last year that this guy was exceptional, and when the draft went around, he came second, only behind former AAU teammate and fellow countryman Zion Williamson from South Carolina and a place ahead of Williamson’s Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

advertisement

So did he prevail in the league?

Oh well. Take a look at that, for example.

In this video, Morant embarrasses and outperforms one of the NBA’s leading competitors for league MVP, James Harden.

The beard has never been famous for its defense, but despite all of this, Morant keeps humiliating him and beginners shouldn’t do the established stars.

If you want proof of that, look for Larry Bird and Rookie because it made sense to show them that they were now on a different level and that it was his world and his rules. And rule number 1? Put beginners in their place.

Seriously, there are tons of funny stories about Larry Bird and newbies. He had a sadistic delight in humiliating her. A guy – we can’t remember who he’s remembering – seriously thought about quitting after experiencing it.

Morant turns the whole idea around here and destroys Harden and anyone else who tries to protect him. He is a brilliant talent and only 20 years old.

Speaking of Vogel, he would have appreciated this pass very much. Be sure to watch the second angle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0DmSghQ5Ws [/ embed]

advertisement