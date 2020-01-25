advertisement

Zion Williamson has now played two games since the New Orleans Pelicans decided he was ready to start his NBA career. The first was against San Antonio where He calmed down before delivering a personal streak of 17 points in a row in the fourth quarter.

Against Denver on Friday night, Williamson had 15 points, six rebounds and a block.

About the…

advertisement

At Duke we got used to doing inexplicable, superhuman things, and we hadn’t seen him on his short return.

Up to this block.

Williamson saw former Florida star Malik Beasley lead Duke’s top scorer JJ Redick down the alley and hit him. Redick fell back as Beasley rose

He took off and sent his shot well into the stands.

It was the first time New Orleans really saw Williamson play like this, and when you look at the: 22-second mark – right behind former colleagues Jahlil Okafor and Frank Jackson, who seem to see the repeat on the scoreboard – one Child has his hands on his head while his mouth is open.

So far Williamson still has his legs under him, but he has looked better both times and this block has reminded people what he can do.

He also makes it quieter: Williamson shot 8: 11 against the Spurs and 7: 9 against the Nuggets. That’s 15-20, that’s 75 percent.

And it is still rusty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOoo-uD6SvI [/ embed]

advertisement