Zion Williamson took on one of the NBA elites in Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday evening, and while he had by far his worst shooting performance [5:19], he held his own in many ways.

First, he continues his good pass. It may or may not be in this video, but it makes a spectacular tip of a long pass … for yourself. It just kind of spikes for an alley-oop. He missed it, but so what! Amazing game.

He also had his share of dunks, although the Greek freak was a huge obstacle and Williamson had at least one big block in his hand.

But he also settled this calculation: Antetokounmpo made a rebound and had it … just to find an opportunistic Williamson nearby. Williamson snatched it out of his hands and the look on Antetokounmpo’s face alone is worth a look. He is completely shocked by Williamson’s strength and realizes that he is at a disadvantage. Click here and wait a few seconds for the retry. It is worth it.

