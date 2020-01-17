advertisement

Some time ago we mentioned Duke and UNC players who were high school teammates and completely missed Wendell Moore and Leaky Black. They were high school teammates on Concords Cox Mill and, if we remember correctly, they won three direct NC high school championships.

Also in the team: Caleb Stone-Carrawell, son of Duke Assistant and ex-star Chris Carrawell.

In this game, Cox Mill had a big lead, but lost it and won because its opponent, Jacksonville Northside, hit a three that came shortly after the summer. Poor guy.

Moore, who comes to Duke as an established winner, played a key role in this and scored some critical free throws, including a pair that proved to be the game’s winner.

We think Black went to the UNC this season, but Moore and his teammates still had a title in them.

The young Stone Carrawell landed in Charlotte. His biography is still listed, but he didn’t mention any statistics or a word about redshirting. We hope he is well. His father was (is) the best. He remains one of our favorite Blue Devils.

