Tyler Zeller, about to be permanently humiliated by Austin Rivers

And it’s ours

What better way to get ready for Duke-UNC on Saturday night than to relive the biggest buzzer beater in the history of rivalry?

We are of course referring to the breathtaking shot Austin Rivers took in Chapel Hill in 2012.

As a newcomer, he waved everyone off and took the lead 7-0 against Tyler Zeller.

After two minutes, he commuted back and forth between driving and a long shot, throwing Zeller off balance. Then he hit a great shot to get the win.

A brilliant comeback from Duke followed, in which the Blue Devils made 10 points in two minutes.

Bonus: The Daily Tar Heel chose this game to document the rivalry. It started with a relatively happy group of Tar Heels and ended up in a Franklin Street bar where the crowd couldn’t briefly understand that Rivers had just gutted them.

We seem to remember someone who said “what just happened” and then someone who ordered the camera to be turned off.

It would be a nice thing to dig, but we suspect it’s been buried for a long time.

