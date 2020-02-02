advertisement

Lou Abbott and Bud Costello were a comedy team that was most popular in the 1940s and 1950s and had burlesque roots.

Her most famous routine was “Who is on first”, where baseball players had confusing names such as “Who”, “Who”, “What”, “Who” and “Idontknow”, “Who”, “Third”.

It is quite rare that it is still funny today. Much of what was funny back then is lost to the modern public. In 20 to 30 years the routine will be 100 years old and will still be fun. And thanks to the internet, it should take a long time.

advertisement

The funny thing (bad choice of words) is that despite their chemistry they didn’t always get along well. Once Costello Abbot threatened in a newspaper that he would like to beat up his partner.

But they had spectacular chemistry and nowhere was it funnier than this routine that remains a classic piece of American comedy. The version here – they didn’t always do it the same way – is considered final.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTcRRaXV-fg (/ embed)

advertisement