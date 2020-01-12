advertisement

Sesame Street is not the place to go for great music.

Still, it has shown some impressive accomplishments over the years. Stevie Wonder made a brand version of Superstition and Paul Simon made a great version of Me and Julio that we linked to a few weeks ago.

However, it takes a certain genius to record a song about being green and making it universal and soulful, and something that everyone can identify with.

We naturally refer to Ray Charles and his masterly rendering of the title song from Kermit the Frog. It’s not easy to be green.

Charles pours every bit of himself into the song and when he’s done you are as green as he is, which means that he turned a song about being a green frog into a blues song. He took a sweet song for young children and turned it into something far, far beyond.

It is still perfectly accessible to children, but it speaks for loneliness and ultimately for acceptance, self-worth and love.

It is really an enormous achievement. It is a nice song in the beginning, but it was written for Kermit the Frog. Charles made it universal and permanent. People called him a genius for a reason, and it was because he could do miracles like that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjT5jMKc_B4 [/ embed]

