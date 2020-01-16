advertisement

It’s hard to exaggerate how much Randy Livingston was persecuted in high school. He was twice high school player of the year and No. 1 recruit in 1992.

He seemed to be on a sure path to greatness.

Then his knees intervened.

He had serious knee problems at the LSU and only appeared in 32 games. He decided on the design after his second year, but had been damaged until then and was drafted 42nd. He jumped between the league and the early G-League (then known as the D-League) for about a decade.

It just shows that even the most talented players are guaranteed nothing.

And it should show that there are other ways. Although his career as a player didn’t work out, he was a scout, consultant and trainer. He seems to be living a decent life and we are sure that he has long made peace with his body that no longer helps him. He is not the first to experience this and he is not the last.

If anything, this should underline the importance of education. Nowadays, many children can move in after their first year of life, but if you don’t stick to it, the money won’t last long. It is important to have a backup no matter what it is.

Here is a documentary from his glory days when everything seemed possible and temptingly close.

