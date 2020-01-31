advertisement

We probably should have linked this earlier, and many of you have undoubtedly already seen it, but this is Coach K’s post-Pitt press conference, where he dealt with the controversy about the Capel cheers, the death of Kobe Bryant, and the like dealing with both things led to a very emotional game against the Panthers.

Just to make sure everyone was on the same page, this was before he knew they were singing for Capel to sit down with the crazies. It was of course a very friendly thing that the Crazies often did for former players or people who like and admire them.

That was obviously an unfortunate misunderstanding that Coach K cleared up to the best of his ability. His comments on Capel and Bryant were honest and moving and we are sure that his meeting with his team was also very emotional.

The explosion towards the crazies has caused a lot of reactions, including one from our employee Scott Rich, which will be released this morning. We don’t necessarily agree 100 percent with him, but we believe that a little anarchy is generally good for the Crazies, Cameron and Duke. However, we cannot argue with Coach K that taste and good behavior are important.

When he made Good Morning Vietnam, the late Robin Williams said that instead of giving him strict guidelines, director Barry Levinson set up a few metaphorical cones with a lot of space in between and just asked him not to go outside the cones. It was a nice way for us to have structure and freedom at the same time, and it was a good goal for Cameron.

Unfortunately, coach K is completely wrong on another point when it comes to looking for a coach in the first half. We only need three words to prove this: “Sweat, Gary, sweat!”

We could look at how the students infuriated Dean Smith and how the bald head and fuel gauge were empty when Lefty Driesell came into town, but that’s a completely different rabbit hole.

