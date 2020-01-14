advertisement

The Duke-UNC rivalry had some memorable games. We don’t have to go through the list. Most fans of both schools know the classics. However, there are some who raise the intensity of the rivalry to an incredible level.

First there was the Art Heyman-Larry Brown dispute in Cameron. The game in Cameron years later when Dean Smith hit the scorer table and added points on the scoreboard made Mike Krzyzewski angry. And the game in which Gerald Henderson slapped Tyler Hansbrough in the face and prepared him for oral surgery later brought the UNC fans to a standstill.

However, the most intense game in the history of the rivalry was the 1988 meeting in the ACC tournament.

UNC was still a powerhouse and Smith, who had not had a significant competition in a few years, was preparing for the young Krzyzewski. The tar heels weren’t ready to give the Blue Devils the upper hand.

Duke had won both regular seasonal meetings. The Blue Devils competed against a UNC team with JR Reid, Scott Williams, Steve Bucknall, Kevin Madden and Jeff Lebo, and they didn’t mind losing twice against Duke.

These teams really didn’t like each other. A fight didn’t break out, but this game was like a fight for 15 rounds. It just went on.

Bonus: This game may have seen Jay Bilas’ debut on camera.

Spoiler alert for those who don’t know: The Blue Devils won, and t-shirts and bumper stickers soon proclaimed the Duke of the Season’s Triple Crown. It was Duke’s first three-game fight since 1966.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU7oQ4WFCyE [/ embed]

