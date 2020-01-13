advertisement

If you’re like us and haven’t noticed Clemson’s big win at UNC, we recommend you check it out.

If you want, you can skip to the later part of the video and just watch Clemson’s comeback. There are some brilliant moments.

Aamir Simms has never played like this. It is phenomenal. His three hands were clasped and as big as his offense was, check his intense blockage towards the end. It was a great piece. Also note, instead of throwing it out of bounds and returning it to your heels, he kept it in play and moved to the other end.

Part of it was absolutely Carolina’s lack of heart, but Clemson was ready to take advantage of the moment. It was so nice we have never seen it on a Clemson team. And the best part is that, like any heroic quest, they had to overcome misery to earn their price.

However you watch this video, assuming you’re not a disappointed Tar Heel fan, it’s just spectacular. This may be a low season for the ACC, but this will happen with ACC moments like Dudley Bradley’s theft in NC State, Michael Jordan’s block by Ralph Sampson, Gone in 54 seconds, and Randolph Childress waving to Jeff McInnis to get up while he’s out and about is one end have a three nail.

This is meant to be a legend.

