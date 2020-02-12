advertisement

February 8, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cassius Stanley (2) shoots while North Carolina Tar Heels guard Andrew Platek (3) defends in the first half at the Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sport

A bit of comedy gold at the expense of UNC, 2015, which will still work in 2020.

This video has been online for a long time. When first used, it’s just a guy telling a story and shaking himself and his audience. He is clearly a funny man who likes to laugh.

Anyway, like the Hitler-in-the-Bunker video that is getting new subtitles, someone did a good job.

It’s actually from 2015, but it fits the past weekend well and although we have no idea what the guy is saying, he’s still pretty funny.

If you can, try to see a nearby UNC fan

