advertisement

In 1995, Herzog suffered through the year Coach K had to sit for his health and fell to the bottom of the table.

Wake Forest rose to the top. With people like Tim Duncan and a guard we like to call He Who Must Not Be Named because he traumatized Duke, the demon deacons were very, very difficult to defeat.

We’re referring to the brilliant Randolph Childress, of course, and he’s never been better than during the 1995 ACC tournament.

advertisement

One of his biggest moments in that tournament was against Jeff McInnis of the UNC. The young Charlotte guard tried to protect Childress when he was the hottest, and Childress made fun of him that people are still talking about.

He crossed it near the three-point line and McInnis fell to the ground. Unattended for the moment, McInnis went to his seat and motioned for McInnis to get up! Let’s see if you can stop me!

It was a fabulous moment. Of course he hit the shot.

It was an incredible tournament for Childress and right now he is briefly summarizing the arrogance that a great shooter felt this weekend.

Nobody could stop him. It remains one of the great runs of the tournament and the mockery of the fallen McInnis sets the tone for Randolph Childress’ brilliant career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRJMsoIptQo [/ embed]

advertisement