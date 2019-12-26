advertisement

The second season of Netflix’s hit stalker thriller “You” begins with Joe Goldberg, his obsessed anti-hero who swears by love and is looking for a fresh start.

“Love has taken me to dark places,” says the New York-born man in his typical voice as he meanders through the streets of Hollywood, avoiding film crews and crowds of tourists. “But Los Angeles has to be as dark as it gets.”

Season 2 marks a fresh start for Joe and the show he lives on. While Joe is moving to his new home on the West Coast, “You” is moving this year too – as Netflix Original, into a new life.

An adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel, “You”, was a bit picked up on his debut on Lifetime last year, but it wasn’t until the series appeared on Netflix months later that the extremely lamentable drama became a real play on words. hit by mouth. According to Netflix, more than 40 million users fell in love with Penn Badgley’s leading psychopath when he stalked, wooed and murdered his girlfriend Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail) in the first season of the 10 episodes, as the spoiler wanted.

“I come from the theater and this is a world in which when all 99 seats are occupied, that’s a lot,” said show runner Sera Gamble in an interview with TheWrap. “So I came on TV in awe because I thought 1 million people would see something you wrote. When Greg Berlanti came into my office and said 40 million was the number, I didn’t even really know how to handle it. “

The second season is nominally based on Kepnes’ follow-up novel “Hidden Bodies”, but Gamble’s adaptation has taken its own path from the beginning and continues to take great freedom from the source material as the show progresses. The two characteristics are so different that Gamble describes their Joe Goldberg and Kepnes’ Joe Goldberg as “first cousins” rather than direct translations.

For example, Book Joe travels across the country looking for an ex-girlfriend who stole from him, whereas TV Joe escapes from a completely different ex-girlfriend when he decides to move.

Candace, Joe’s first love and the original goal of his obsession, is dead in “Hidden Bodies” and she remains dead all the time. But at the end of the season, Gamble and the series’ authors revived her in season one finale and her in Joe Set life back to remind her of his past sins. In the series, it is Candace’s reappearance and the threat of retribution that drives him to Los Angeles.

“We wanted to find a strong motivation for him to go to a city he hates. He wouldn’t go to LA unless he had to, “Gamble said.” And you know Candace is a real human woman who was victimized and traumatized by a man who tried to kill her. Oddly enough, she’s actually the heroine of the story. It’s only because we tell the story from Joe’s point of view, she’s the bad guy and the crazy ex-girlfriend. But we all know the truth. The opposite is the case. “

All in all, season 2 doesn’t look much different than season 1, except for the environment and the occasional swear word here or a few extra minutes there. Gamble and co-creator Greg Berlanti even went so far as to black out the two seconds between appearances where a traditional cable show switched to commercials to preserve the show’s narrative style and dynamism.

“The Netflix executives really told us they felt the show wasn’t interrupted so we shouldn’t fix it. And the studio had a similar feeling, ”said Gamble. “I think they were very polite and warned us not to bloat the show or spoil ourselves just because we didn’t have the same time constraints as on commercial television.”

Similarly, in season two, Joe falls back on old ways – although in his case, it may be less of a conscious strategy for further success than an obsessive behavior.

When he arrives in Los Angeles, he quickly falls in love with Love Quinn (Haunting of Hill House excerpt from Victoria Pedretti), the free-spirited Angeleno who draws his attention to the Whole Foods-style grocery store, where he does a job selling of books. And once again, every person in their life becomes an obstacle to their determined obsession, be it their collection of friends who practice Reiki and seriously say things like, “It’s always a trauma from past life,” or their twin brother, forty (James Scully), the aspiring screenwriter who talks more than he writes.

Season 2’s wealthy social climbers collection offers plenty of opportunities to explore the glittering world of Hollywood insiders and the desperate version of a city where aspirants pretend to be someone they are not. However, the show also spares a much more tender eye for what Gamble calls “Jonathan Golds Los Angeles”.

Gold, the legendary LA Times food critic who has been highlighting the city’s smaller, often overlooked restaurants for decades, died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, just before Gamble started working on season 2.

“I had this type of secret goal in mind, to fall in love with Joe and the audience a little bit in the Los Angeles that I know,” said Gamble. “I moved here when I was a teenager and I feel my situation has really brought me the most beautiful and best LA.”

“The fact that I was 16, 17 years old – I had no money, I didn’t have a car. I took buses everywhere. I only had $ 3 to buy lunch. This created a situation where I had the Los Angeles floor plan really could see, “she said.” There are many different ways to express the romance of a city, both in New York and in Los Angeles. “

This version of LA is brought to Joe by his neighbors Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Ellie (Jenna Ortega), an astute investigative journalist and her all-too-good-natured, youthful sister. Ellie, a 15-year-old cinephile who clings to Joe as a fascinating older brother figure, quotes Gold in the first episode.

“I think it’s always a double-edged sword to look as deeply into people as Joe,” said Gamble. “You see the rough things they’re trying to hide, but you also see what makes them human.”

“You” Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Thursday, December 26th.

