advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

And do your best to avoid most of the details of the plot …

South Korean film in May 2019 parasite won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Since then, Bong Joon-ho (The Host, Snowpiercer, Okja) and his black comedy have caused a sensation as the film has appeared on many critics’ end-of-year lists and has received other prestigious awards along the way.

advertisement

The best international feature film at the Oscars is expected on Sunday, but the overall price for the best picture will also be contested. 1917 is almost ready to win there, but don’t master parasites all the way.

A limited series for the film is currently under development at HBO, with Adam McKay as producer on board. In short, it’s a hit.

Parasite was officially opened in Irish cinemas on Friday and although we are not busy hiring you, dear reader, we urge you to watch it. This could be as important as voting this weekend.

The thing about parasites is that it is best to be as blind as possible. Yes, there is a trailer below. No, you probably shouldn’t be looking at it. But it’s there anyway because you have the option.

In terms of the plot, we want to be brief.

The film is about a poor family taking the opportunity to open a web of lies and deceptions before things get really weird and everything you thought was understood is turned upside down.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xH0HfJHsaY (/ embed)

Clip about IGN

As mentioned above, parasite is a black comedy. It’s also a cutting-edge social commentary about class struggles, something like a robbery film, something like a horror film, a quietly devastating drama, and an expert thriller.

The thing also looks beautiful, because the cameraman Hong Kyung-pyo composes and designs each shot like something from a fairy tale. And you know how annoying it is when someone says something like “The place is also a character”? Here it really is.

As far as acting is concerned, every part is perfectly cast, and although it is difficult to pick out just one appearance, it is downright criminal that the great song Kang-ho received no nod for best supporting actor at the Oscars.

The 53-year-old is a real superstar in his Korean homeland and has had brilliant sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Memories of Murder and Snowpiercer for years, but his portrayal of a proud, fighting patriarch brings both rich humor and painful heartache.

Hype can be deadly, but sometimes hysteria is justified. Parasite is a really fantastic film and a rich original creation that should be remembered for a long time. Go to the cinema and see it at your first opportunity.

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement