To 2019 in which Selena Gomez regained her smile, she is facing a very promising one 2020, And attention, because the singer is very hard on it. On January 10th she will release their new album. And to see the success of the first single that came out Lose to love you meaccumulate more than 200 million views on YouTubeThere is no doubt that it will be a success.

Selena will definitely leave two very hard years behind, which are characterized by Lupus and her break Justin Bieber,

The Calvary by Selena Gomez

The singer worsened the disease so much that she was diagnosed 2017 that she had to have a kidney transplant. An operation she recovered from over the weeks.

But then another blow came almost as hard as the previous one. Justin Bieber left her. And not only that. Shortly after the Canadian singer became involved in Hailey Baldwin has been announced, An event that the girl fall into a deep depression and enter a rehabilitation clinic.

Selena Gomez leaves her break with Justin Bieber behind

The singer left it at the beginning of 2019 and over the months she showed remarkable improvement, leaving the episode of Lupus and especially that of Beaver,

Unleashed Selena Gomez

A good moment Gomez has been going through for a few weeks and that their followers have been celebrating for some time. For example, there are videos like the one below that show a Selena is unleashed just like her pendant love to see her. And there is no better sign than this that is a happy woman again. The one that appears with a combination that looks like underwear is already the least important.

And if there is anything that illustrates the singer’s spectacular stage, it is the premiere 2020 as the second most common woman Instagram, With 164 million fansthe US is right behind Ariana Grandewhat accumulates 170m,

