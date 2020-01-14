advertisement

It looks like you will see a lot more of Joe, the scary stalker.

The hit Netflix series ‘You’ has been renewed for a third season, and it’s probably worth everyone whipping up the second season when it hit St Stephen’s Day streaming service.

Season 3 will be the second season in the series to debut exclusively on Netflix. The first season was originally aired on Lifetime before moving to Netflix and becoming a Netflix original for Season 2.

The new season of “You” will include 10 episodes.

advertisement

Penn Badgley returns as Joe while Victoria Pedretti returns as Love.

There was a massacre at the end of season 2. So, not surprisingly, they are the only ones confirmed at this time.

Netflix will announce more casting news at a later date.

Behind the camera, co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti return as executive producers while Gamble also serves as a showrunner.

Season 2 of ‘You’ saw Joe move to New York and find Love (see what we did there?).

In the final, the two seem to coexist peacefully, although they are both murderers, Love is expecting their child. However, there are problems around the corner while Joe is interested in their neighbor.

Season 3 makes its debut in 2021.

.

advertisement