advertisement

(Warning: This post contains important spoilers for the finale of Season 2 of “You”.)

Whether you admit it or not, Forty Quinn was doomed to start “You” season 2. Because that’s exactly what co-author Sera Gamble and her authors decided. Although the pain of his tragic death will likely haunt you longer than Beck’s ghost Joe (Penn Badgley) followed, actor James Scully made peace long ago with his character’s death – when he first signed up for the series.

“They were about as nice to me as people can be with an actor, and I knew I had to go into the second season I was in,” Scully told TheWrap. “They still called me before they released the script: ‘Hey, that’s happening. It’s not that we don’t love you. “But I appreciate it because at this point in the season I felt that they had made Forty such a character and the relationships had become so complicated that it looked like he had died, right? There is no way for the show to go on, otherwise it will look like “The Forty and Joe Show” and that’s not what the show is about. “

advertisement

Also read: “You” showrunner in season 2, reviving Candace and introducing Joe to Jonathan Gold’s LA

Forty dies at the end of season two finale when he aims a gun at Joe / Will and tries to reveal his twin sister Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), whom he doesn’t know, to Joe’s dark past and accepted Joe, her boyfriend – and dad! – For whom he is. This is also after Joe and the audience found out that Love is actually a killer himself and may be even more screwed up in the head than Joe. But Forty’s attempts to “save” his sister from murderous Joe have been unsuccessful. The scene cuts away from him when he is shot by the cop (Danny Vasquez).

Scully told TheWrap that this scene was shot on the last day of season two and it took 15 hours to close because there were many elements and they wanted it to feel “very cinematic”.

“It’s a pretty wordy and emotionally charged scene,” said Scully. “We have done it over and over again. And it’s funny, because when I originally read the scene, I was a little disappointed that we didn’t really see it happen, and then he just left, right? That there was no nice moment of reconciliation between me and love. But when we finally got to the moment when they said, “Okay, James, you can lie down on the floor now, you’re dead.” I said, “Thank God. Just let me take a nap and let Victoria play nicely.”

Also read: “You” Season 2: James Scully says his character 40 has a very close relationship with Joe (video)

Love then cries beautifully over the body of her twin brother and “pulls all hearts”, as Scully puts it, while “just sniffing quietly and not having to move at all”.

As much as you may have thought Forty was an idiot at the start of the season, the overprivileged, extremely restless wannabe screenwriter definitely became a fan favorite in the end. While this makes it much more difficult to accept his death, it makes it much easier to understand why Gamble decided he had to go.

“It’s part of a writer’s job – it sounds really sadistic – but it’s actually just a job for those who write dramas,” she told TheWrap. “You have to somehow – some people meet in shows that are tragic. But our job is to fall in love with these characters too. I’ve never seen so many spaces in the room as at Forty. Every writer really gave me one good reason why he had to live and why James had to be the new star of the series. “

Also read: The 45 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths in 2019, from “Game of Thrones” to “Stranger Things” (Photos)

“What I really loved about James and what made us all have him was that he is both a perfect bastard and very lovable and vulnerable,” added Gamble. “Obviously James isn’t a fool, but his way of playing Forty is a very convincing fool. And then the vulnerability under it was so great. “

For Scully, all that matters to him in the end is that Forty’s death “means something for people and does something for history”.

And based on how it affects love – and Joe – it sure looks like it will do something for the story in a possible third season.

Readers will find more from TheWraps interviews with Gamble and Scully here.

“You” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

The 45 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths in 2019, from “Game of Thrones” to “Stranger Things” (Photos)

OK, * most * are “Game of Thrones”

If there was one thing that taught us in 2019, it is that “shocking” is a truly relative term – and we’re not even talking about real cases here. Yes, it’s pretty hard these days to drive anyone crazy, including TV viewers. But that didn’t stop some showrunners from doing their worst – best of all to kill you with these passages on the screen. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see the 45 most shocking TV character deaths in 2019. And yes, most of them are “Game of Thrones” characters.

Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos)

advertisement