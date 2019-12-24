advertisement

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg falls deeper into his rejection that he is a villain and the villain of his own story.

There is only one thing about “You” that makes it difficult to look away, even if it forces the viewer to feel really uncomfortable when thinking about “finding” the series’ handsome but deadly protagonist. “You” star Penn Badgley tried to do as much as possible in the first season of Lifetime on social media, reminding fans of the mixed results that his obsessive, controlling, and violent nature was indeed all of the foregoing and not a handsome one Charmer was who deserved to be a love interest.

“You” is now a season two Netflix original, making the above facts even more difficult to digest as Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is even deeper in refusing to be a villain and the villain of his own story. As much as Joe pretends to be a good guy who’s not a killer (despite the number of murders he’s committed), “you” never pretends to be on his side. At least not in this sense. In fact, in those moments of self-defense, the mirror on Joe is the largest, although he refuses to examine him. Season 2 forces Joe to really look at himself and stands in a metaphorical space with endless mirrors.

While many “You” fans wonder how switching from Lifetime to Netflix could change the series, no one has to worry as the streaming giant doubles the show’s addictive tone and doesn’t try to fix what isn’t is broken . The most notable change from the movie to Netflix is ​​that “you” can now drop F bombs. The more drastic change is the scene that moves from New York to Los Angeles.

At the beginning of the second season of “You” Joe moved to Los Angeles to break away from his very lively ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers). Now Joe Goldberg – trying to calm down – has to navigate under the name “Will Bettelheim” to be a fish out of the water. It’s far less crazy than it sounds, but the clever sense of humor from “You” continues to make the series pretty funny. Los Angeles means that there is too much sun, that there are too many film talks and that there is too much green juice for Joke to like. It’s all torture for a snobbish New Yorker like Joe, though he quotes Nora Ephron films and makes Wes Anderson comparisons in his inner monologue.

At the heart of this season and in the new region is the appropriately named Love (Victoria Pedretti), a cook who draws Joe’s attention when he claims to be anything but the same pattern as his life in New York. Fall in the same pattern he does, albeit reluctantly. With the blueprint for Joe in season 1, the audience enters season two and knows that they must now take care of love and everyone in their orbit. The key to the season is to undermine both established expectations – even if Joe doesn’t end up undermining them in the end – without revealing what actually made the show work. Since we saw Joe’s greatest hits in season one, season two must be able to play around and make fun of them more than originally. Season 2 is successful here mainly because of the characterization of love.

While both season one love interests for Joe are clearly role models for Beck and Love, the difference is that Beck was deliberately spelled blank. Love is such a mature and straightforward figure that there is no doubt who she is and what she wants. In contrast to Beck, Love does not search and question what she wants. With her luggage, love is in the foreground and despite Joe’s instinct, nobody has to “save” her. As careful as Joe is, he is often really surprised by Love because it is not so easy to predict. This also applies to their circle of friends. This new dynamic puts Joe in crisis mode and allows Season 2 to disassemble Joe in a way that Season 1 didn’t.

The direction “you” goes with love and her relationship with Joe prove that show runner Sera Gamble knows exactly what she is doing. The more the audience likes Joe – and Joe with love – the more “You” makes sure that he gets balanced with all the terrible things he does, be it kidnapping, murder (the number of bodies is increasing this season constantly) or gas light. The latter is particularly highlighted when it comes to the Joe Candace situation, as he continues to cling to the lie that he is not the bad guy here and she is. In the Candance storyline, “You” shows how scary Joe really is. Badgley deserves praise for the way he can play the many facets of Joe’s crazy but charming personality, but Childers more, who takes on the challenge of playing a cool, scorned ex who is clearly Joe and his wolf Sheep’s clothing is traumatized.

One of the smartest things “you” ever did in season one was deliberately not to diagnose Joe, even if the opportunity to do so with Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) passed. Assigning Joe to a specific mental illness would open a can of psychological worms and put the character in someone who could be fixed. Season 2 goes deeper into Joe’s story – before he entered the care system and ended up with abusive Mr. Mooney – and dug into the roots of his savior complex and mom problems. While “You” manages to present these flashbacks without serving as an excuse for his behavior, they are also the most irrelevant part of season 2. Any viewer could have filled in the gaps about Joe’s problems with women from his relationship with his mother without seeing any of the story. The flashbacks are the biggest mistake of the new season.

In addition to the two romantic leading roles, “You” Season 2 is also successful with the supporting characters “Love’s Friend” Ellie (Jenna Ortega) and her filmmaker / addicted brother Forty (James Scully). Both characters are able to grow and discover unexpected depths. “You” presents a complex and difficult teenage character in Ellie who is self-conscious without being an unrealistic representation, and the show offers an interesting dynamic in the relationship dependent on Love and Forty. Unfortunately, no member of the Love group of friends in Season 1 reaches the entertaining heights of Shay Mitchell’s Peach Salinger, but these new characters in Season 2 are more of a way to question what Joe thinks he knows and what he considers essential for Joe’s journey proves.

“You” Season 2 proves that Season 1 wasn’t like lightning in the bottle, though it’s questionable whether Sera Gamble and Company should try to put their luck under Season 3. This is something Joe would do, which may only answer the question of whether this should happen. It will also depend on how the audience responds to the end of this season. Based on the nine episodes that follow before the end of season two, this makes sense and could even take the series to a whole new level – especially when it comes to sympathy for the devil – it should go on. But should it?

Note: A-

