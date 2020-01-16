advertisement

Representative of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, spoke to Facebook and its managing director Mark Zuckerberg during a press conference on Thursday, saying that the technology giant was “shameful” and tried to “pollute” the Trump administration to get tax breaks.

“Facebook’s business model is all about making money,” said Pelosi. “They don’t care about the effects on children, they don’t care about the truth, they don’t care about where it all comes from.”

Pelosi replied to the question of whether Zuckerberg and other tech managers had “too much power”. Their keen criticism is amplifying a growing number of democratic politicians who have impaled the company over the past few months for choosing not to review its political ads. It also comes a week after President Trump said Zuckerberg recently congratulated him as “number 1 on Facebook.”

“All they want is their tax cuts, not antitrust measures against them,” continued Pelosi. “They are messing around with this administration in this regard.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s comment request.

Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, which is approximately 30 miles north of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, has also made Facebook aware that “it didn’t pay attention to Russia’s money in the last election.”

The effects of billboards coming from Russian troll farms have been a hot topic since the 2016 U.S. election, but there’s little reason to believe that they played an important role in shaping the outcome. A study by Oxford University found that trolls supported by the Kremlin spent less than $ 75,000 on Facebook ads between 2015 and 2017. Since then, Facebook has made several changes to ad billing and introduced an ad library that publicly reports how much political advertisers spend. In addition, all US political advertisers must now register with a US address.

Below you can see a clip of Pelosi’s answer:

Pelosi criticizes Facebook, which has an office in their district: “They just want their tax cuts and not anti-trust measures against them and they defraud this government in this regard … They want to be accomplices for misleading the American people.” Https: // t.co/7DMcsOnniz pic.twitter.com/P6dI9a1LEl

– CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2020

