2020 will be even more successful for Jennifer Lopez. The artist begins the year with her presentation on the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. You will be the first Latin American artist to lead it.

The Diva del Bronx has also been nominated for the Screen Union and Golden Globes SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Hustlers (Wall Street Scammers).

With this achievement, JLo actually moves one step closer to its first Oscar nomination. In her protagonist in “Hustlers” she boasted of her dancing skills and flexibility in the role of a nudist dancer.

Just months after the premiere of this super production, unpublished images filter moments from the film. One of them is when JLo is on the full platform and with a pose that leaves little to the imagination.

In two decades, López has dominated the popularity charts with songs like “On The Floor”, “Booty”, “Dance Again” and “Daddy”.

He also had two children, launched their own brand of shoes and fragrances, was a judge at American Idol and worked on Unicef ​​campaigns.

