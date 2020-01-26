advertisement

Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers star died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, and tributes are pouring in. Look below!

RIP KOBE, SO SAD, TEL A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS, WE LOVE U

– LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace Kobe! My broken heart ❤️

– Gucci Mane (@ gucci1017) January 26, 2020

We are never ready for this type of new Kobe Bryant RIP 🙏🏽

– Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 26, 2020

MAMBA MENTALITY 4 LIFE !!! IT WAS REALLY MJ IN MY EYES! I felt like he was the best player ever! THIS IS IF YOU ASK ME … AS WE JUST LOST SUPER MAN💯🐐 … I HAVE TREATED THIS SHIT LIKE KOBE SINCE NOW … IF I WANT A BUCKET IMA GO GET IT # BallinLikeIm24 4L🏆 pic.twitter. com / GyXvbVI1kk

– G HERBO (@gherbo) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. It’s heartbreaking

unbelievable

– Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 26, 2020

… HE was “different”. Our discussion a short time ago was on “girls” AND transitions. He sought to make a difference. It has just started and it has created many paths. I’ve said many times as a youngster-HE was the most gifted athlete I have ever met. It was DIFFERENT # RIPKOBE248 pic.twitter.com/hdrxcWWVsj

– Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 26, 2020

No kobe-style kitty 😢😢 this shit can’t be real

– Lil Baby (@ lilbaby4PF) January 26, 2020

