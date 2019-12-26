advertisement

IndieWire spoke to Badgley about his character’s unexpected cultural resonance and the viewers who “make friends” with a killer.

In autumn 2018, the stalker drama “You” premiered at Lifetime with modest criticism and an even more modest audience. IndieWire’s first season review praised “You” as a “clever and curvy series” as well as a “bold interpretation of tropes that some Romcoms could put in a delightful light”. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name, Caroline Kepnes, “You”, was developed by Sera Gamble and the extremely productive Greg Berlanti, with Penn Badgley acting as an understated bookshop manager and stalker Joe Goldberg. Much like Badgley appeared in “Gossip Girl” as an understated stalker Dan Humphrey, only with more murder and awareness of how reprehensible his actions are.

… of problems, right? https://t.co/9NmOGWvSYb

advertisement

– Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

A little less than a month after the first season of “You” aired on Lifetime, it was announced that the series would move to Netflix for its second season – which had extended Lifetime for months before it even aired – loosely based on Kepnes ‘Continuation of the novel for “You”, “Hidden Bodies”. A few weeks later, the first season of “You” was shown internationally on Netflix and immediately developed a passionate following and much more attention. Netflix reported that 40 million households had watched the series’ first season in its first month at its new home.

Joe is back, but where? YOU S2 December 26th. Pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv

– YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019

IndieWire spoke to Badgley about the episodes of “You” in season two, scheduled to be released on December 26th on Netflix, and in a new setting in Los Angeles, unlike “New York City” in season one, “You.” “Season 1, as well as the struggles to play a character like Joe, and what exactly he expects the audience to get out of the show at some point.

connected

connected

IndieWire: You spoke to my colleague Steve Greene before the first season of “You” and you really seemed unsure if you, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti did the right thing to do this show at all. Could you find peace with it after it came out or between these two seasons? Or did that feeling continue?

Badgley: I mean, yes to everything. I found peace, the feeling stayed, and then it changes. I think if you learn a good lesson you don’t always seem to enjoy it at the moment. I feel like this show is for me. Maybe it is for most people too. I think part of the purpose of this show is to get involved at the cultural level. It is a cultural comment and therefore works very well when a lot of people see it. Ultimately, it was a rewarding experience. And my concerns remain, but it was also gratifying. So that’s a lot of things.

Above all, they have had many discussions with fans on social media about getting interested in a character like “You’s” Joe. Are you worried that things could get worse this season?

Badgley: “Worry,” not so much as … I think Joe can always be expected to keep going and people will continue to enjoy it. In a way. Probably too much. I feel safe again that I think in the end everyone really understood that it’s about thinking about why we like him and why we love to forgive him. And it seems like I don’t know … I’m not sure season two does that anymore. At least it does so much. I can not say it. I’m probably too close at this point.

A: He is a killer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF

– Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

I just watched season 1 again before diving into season 2, and I think for the audience – along with Joe – it makes the show make them fall in love with these love interests, Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and now Love (Victoria Pedretti) too. Doesn’t that make it a little more difficult not to find Joe? Because in a way, you think, “If Joe finds true happiness or love, he may not be what he is.”

Badgley: Yes, in any case. I mean, it’s our fault that people like him. There is no doubt that we use constructs to make people like him. So for me the show is never meant to be a clinical representation of a real person. He and the show are like an allegory. I mean, it’s really like a social experiment and a reflection of the stories we tell because in a way we take the same tropics and devices you saw and just follow logic in a way that challenges the whole thing Premise. Which is – relationships could ever look like or should ever look like.

I mean, I think it has value because I think that much of what we talk about, how they talk about love, in pop culture and as long as it has been pop culture, is actually quite distorted, and sometimes – if not most Time – has nothing to do with true love. Because true love is something that can be expressed between many different types of people, not just between people who have a romantic interest. I often think that what we are talking about when we say “love” is actually lust. There is nothing wrong with pleasure in itself, but I mean it obviously doesn’t always force us to do the best.

Beth Dubber / Netflix

You make a good point: “They” never diagnose Joe and what exactly is mentally wrong with them. This actually helps with the presentation of the series, also in terms of the sound. Because of how ironic “you” is and how much it turns into dark humor, it’s part of what Joe’s psyche – whatever drives her – is easy to take it first. Because it’s funny that he goes over his head like that, but that’s also what makes him so frightened when everything can turn in a jiffy. What do you think of playing this switch, from “Oh, it sits over his head and is just ridiculous.” To “Oh, he’s so dangerous. Why didn’t we see it when we got the chance?”

Badgley: Yes, sometimes it’s inherently demanding and isolating. Because I spend a lot of time – even when I’m with other people – I’m alone. Because I really think about something else or I think about them in a way that I really hide from them. As an actor, it’s often pretty isolating. And Joe frustrates me because he basically never goes in a direction that is good. Kind of strange to say it so boldly. But yes, he obviously doesn’t make good decisions.

And again I think it’s actually fascinating for me. Because to make it happen, I do it – most of the time, to be honest – just as if he’s really striving for the things that he says he’s striving for. And so for me, instead of being a real killer, it is an allegory for our own blindness, for each of us. So I think that in this very deep, spiritual, emotional and psychological way he is an interesting lesson for me. I don’t know how much this affects reality for other people.

They talk about how difficult and isolating it is to play this character. For certain shows, the expiration date has obviously passed long ago. So it’s refreshing when a certain end is in sight. Based on the fact that there are two novels – with the second season acting as a separate version of the second novel – did this part appeal to you in this role? And does it help, especially when you play it, to know that there is a finish line?

Badgley: Is there a finish line? I mean, technically, everything has an expiration date. I think … it is not over and it is not clear when it will end. And I think this show is built into it more than almost any other I can imagine. As if you really don’t want to exhaust your concept. You really don’t want to jump on the shark with this concept, because in my opinion it will be particularly problematic. As soon as you discover that there is nothing new to discover, you will probably have to get rid of Joe.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXBTImqyeU0 (/ embed)

New York City is generally as specific a setting, a specific place, and a special atmosphere as you had in the first season of “You”. In season two, which is set in Los Angeles, this is obvious and instantly different energy that appeals to the show. But there is also a different mood when you look at it. Were you ever afraid that the series might lose something when you moved from New York to LA?

Badgley: It loses something, but it also wins something. I think it’s fair trade and I think it’s great that it changes the environment, that everything is actually different. We see similar patterns. Of course he is Joe, but I think the show wins a lot after everything has changed. Because what do you do when you don’t? You just snuggle up to Joe. And that’s tricky. Again, since we’re not talking about a third or fourth season yet, this is just the second season. I think it’s been a good double strike so far. We are investigating deeper depths, you could say. I hope.

Beth Dubber / Netflix

When I spoke of this double strike and watched both seasons in a row, I realized that if you wanted to approach them that way, they could honestly work as their own standalone seasons. One person could just dive into season 2, one person could watch season 1, and in both cases it would be a complete story.

Badgley: Yes.

How would you differentiate this season from the first, apart from the obvious change in the scenery?

Badgley: I think he stares his own blindness in the face in season 2, which is an impossible task for everyone, I think. But when is your blindness so bad? I think it’s a very different conclusion. He’s trying to change, I assume. I think he’s really trying to change, but he doesn’t even know how much he has to change. So he is unable to change as much as he needs. There is one type of exercise that takes place throughout the season. I think it’s different.

And what is fundamentally different right from the start is that Victoria’s character, love, is different from Beck. She actually wants to be with Joe. He doesn’t have to chase her from the start. So that actually changes things. This creates a completely different environment in which the same device works. So I think again … what we’re doing in season three, but right now I think it’s a new mood.

That’s actually why I wondered if I should worry that the audience would get Joe to get the girl. Because in season 2, love is such a more confident and proactive character than Beck. It is as if she desperately wants him and she will do it. So the question arises: “How can you deny her that? How can you deny her the agency to have this monster? “

Badgley: Yes. I mean yes. That’s a good question. I think I’m really interested in seeing what people think. For me, that’s the point of this thing. It’s a foamy cultural touch point, and I’m excited to see how people feel when they see it, when they feel played with it, when they feel it’s still a worthwhile trip.

Tyler Golden / Netflix

As an actor, you are really known for playing charming Salt-of-the-Earth characters. As Joe, you are able to play that and really arm it. It is the dynamism of Dan Humphrey, Nice Guy that has been increased to 1,000%. But how important is it for you to choose different roles from your past or at least to choose distorted versions of roles from your past?

Badgley: I mean, I have a lot of thoughts about that. You know, as an actor, you don’t have as much input as people think. There are still only so many roles. There are so many people who get these roles. Hollywood is also an extraordinary place for someone in my position. I feel that I am less and less interested in the details of my career. I mean, I honestly care about these things. I’ve always been a person who is artistic at heart, and I really think deeply about all of these things. But then there is another level on which I would not have expected to be part of two cultural phenomena (“Gossip Girl” and “You”). Do you know what i mean? I really didn’t expect that. And they’re kind of that interesting couple, now that that happens I find it really interesting.

I don’t want to go on, but I also find it strange to be an actor and to be in public. And somehow I feel that Joe is an opportunity to break the fourth wall for me as a person that people know, and there’s something very interesting about that. Usually you don’t even want someone … You don’t want an actor to deal with fans on social media the same way I do. I would normally say that this would not be necessary, not interesting, or unnecessary. I dont know. But somehow everything was fine, you know what I mean?

Dito. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2. Https://t.co/fy2hojauDG

– Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

At the moment this is the case and I am up to date. But as a producer and future writer, the things I’m interested in are very different. But until then I will let these things speak for themselves.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement