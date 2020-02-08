advertisement

Lola the Miniature Schnauzer dies. A year, if not months, of life, her owner digs deeply and pays his 401,000 to pay for the life-saving operation.

The 12-year-old bitch appears to be as lively as ever while playing at Jean Sweeny Park in Alameda, California. However, like 7.8 million other dogs in the United States, Lola suffers from mitral valve disease.

Your Bay Area owner, Jason Garrett, says he owes Lola his life – now he’s doing everything he can to repay the favor.

Check out Jason and Lola’s local news story:

When the mitral valve stops working, abnormal blood flow begins to deliver fluid to the lungs, which can cause Lola to drown and then suffer from heart failure. The doctors gave Lola between eight and nine months to live.

Fortunately, there is a solution. Japanese doctor Masami Uechi has pioneered the exact type of open heart surgery that Jason’s dog needs to survive with a 90% success rate. While it was only available in Japan for a long time, Dr. Uechi surgeons at the University of Florida to make it more accessible and cheaper in the long run.

However, there is a catch – it costs $ 45,000. “I’ve already paid off my 401K and I’m using every penny of my savings, and I’m also interested in selling my car when I need it,” Jason told ABC7.

Dr. Justin Williams, Lola’s veterinary cardiologist at OakVet Animal Specialty Hospital in Oakland, said:

At the moment it is a very unique and highly qualified process in which different teams from all over the world come together. The more experience for efficiency, the more is available in the United States.

Dr. Simon Swift of the University of Florida said the operations should take place this summer. Lola is currently on the waiting list. If she manages to get the trial, she’ll live another four years.

I have severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason why I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola. Everything for Lola. It is family.

Jason has set up a GoFundMe account to offset the cost of the operation and the cost of the trip. If you have any questions about your own pet, Jason even published his own email – you can reach him at [email protected].

