When I was in London at the end of last year, I was pretty lucky with largely avoiding the rain showers the city is famous for. And when I was caught in the rain, luckily you only had to wait five minutes or a little time before the clouds would break and you could continue with your day. I say that because there is a similar phenomenon that smart travelers are quite familiar with right now – the constant deals on cheap flights from airlines that offer tariff sales all year round. Such that if you miss one, you usually don’t have to wait long before the next one comes.

Now is one of those moments. Frontier Airlines has one of its regular sales, this is a spring travel sale with flights up to a whopping 90% off. The catch is, as always, that you don’t have to trade long: you have to book your flight before Monday 10 February.

Go to the Frontier offers page to see which markets can benefit from this offer.

Your journey must fall somewhere between April 21 and June 10, and this deal is valid for non-stop return flights between selected markets. As part of the promotion, a 90% discount is valid for traveling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to select markets, while a 10% discount applies daily. There are also blackout dates to watch out for, and these include 20 to 26 May for all markets.

Additional blackout dates include trips to and from New Orleans between April 21 and May 5, as well as trips to and from and Louisville, Kentucky, between May 1 and May 5. Use the promotional code “LENTE” when you book. The discount only applies to the basic rate, not to surcharges or taxes, and you must book your trip before 11.59 pm. Eastern Time on February 10.

