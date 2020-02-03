advertisement

Apply to Disney California Adventure in the new Marvel-themed country and work with superhero apprentices who have aliases and code names like Lockjaw, Low Bar, Vortex and Speckled Bull.

Disneyland took an unusual approach to assemble the team tasked with opening the new Avengers Campus themed land, and combined Marvel comic stories and role-playing games to highlight qualities among professional candidates such as leadership, problem solving, and teamwork.

The first phase of the new superhero theme country will open this summer in the Anaheim theme park with a Spider-Man attraction, a Doctor Strange show, Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant as well as roof shows with a Marvel character. Trials began in October with the new Spider-Man attraction on the Avengers campus.

Disney selected the Avengers Campus 35-person test and adjust team to work with Walt Disney Imagineering to prepare the attractions for the opening day and to train the Disney actors who will work in the new Marvel country.

The Disney team, tasked with selecting the crew to open the Avengers campus, decided to abandon their usual hiring routine and add an unprecedented level of storytelling to the process.

“We wanted to break this formula to get the most out of the cast and demonstrate what was special about them,” said Michelle Sico, Disneyland’s project manager, who helped develop the Avengers Campus application and interview process. “With this formula, which we have put together for the recruitment of employees, we usually get the same thing over and over again.” We thought if we made it funnier and more historic, we might see more character in the resumes and interviews. I think we did it. “

Sico hesitated briefly to get Spider-Man to start the Avengers Campus hiring process. Would the internal applicants freak out or play along? However, working at Disney’s Anaheim theme parks is different from most other jobs. Spider-Man was seen as just another employee.

Avengers Campus applicants were asked to delight the recruitment team with their Marvel resumes.

“We got hundreds of resumes for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and they all looked exactly the same,” said 34-year-old Sico von Fullerton. “In this case, we really pushed them to show us how different they are. We have received some incredible resumes. “

Karli Bull created a resume that looked like a dossier for an agent from S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel’s global law enforcement organization. It was stamped “Top Secret: Classified” and contained details of their secret identity and super powers.

Code names were assigned to applicants on the Avengers campus who made it into the interview phase of the hiring process. Bull was Agent Armadillo.

“The interviews were overwhelming, but in a good way,” said Bull, 26, of San Diego. “You come in and you can’t be yourself. You have to be someone else. They bring you into character right on the doorstep.”

Applicants for interviews were taken to a meeting room where they were given details of the secret mission for which they were being considered. Applicants were instructed to only address themselves with their code names. The first task: think of a superhero identity and create a background story for your character.

“You were immediately brought into this world of superheroes,” said Sico.

Mark King Jr. grew up with comics in which superheroes always save the day. Creating his own superhero identity and background story allowed him to express his passion for the Avengers campus and his desire to work in the new country.

“They really had to dig and dive deep,” said the 26-year-old king of Lynwood. “What connects you to this country? Why do you want to do that? I can really live out my superhero dream by joining this country. That attracted me. “

The team members from Avengers Campus, Mark King Jr. (left) and Karli Bull (Strike Superhero Poses), test and adapt. (Photos courtesy of Disney)

Introducing yourself as a superhero brought forth honest truths and beliefs about the applicants.

“When you talk about yourself as a superhero, you feel more empowered to say things about yourself that you might be too shy to say otherwise,” said Sico. “They were creative and thought about how they are superheroes in their real life. And if they had a superpower, what would it be and how would they use it forever? “

Bull chose a superhero identity that celebrated her family name and freckles: Spotted Bull.

“We are proud to be bulls,” she said. “We are very strong leaders. We are rooted in the ground and there for everyone who needs us. Our door is always open. I pride myself on always being the stable post that someone needs to stabilize their lives so that we can take the next step to move forward if they stall. “

Spotted Bull wears a bow and arrow like Hawkeye, the Avengers superhero. Like Hawkeye, Bull prefers to watch from a distance. It only intervenes when it is necessary – to provide support, mediation or motivation. Your superpowers: mind reading and sarcasm.

King’s superhero alter ego reflects his personality. Vortex uses its vacuum forces to absorb negative energy and replace it with positive vibrations. He is someone you can rely on in difficult times. His superpowers: optimism and enthusiasm.

“Vortex is a superhero who can get someone out of a negative state of being and into a positive one,” said Kind. “I am someone who likes to make everyone feel genuinely valued, valued and welcomed in everything they do. Everyone doesn’t need advice. Sometimes they only need one shoulder. And I’m very proud of that. “

Like Spider-Man, Vortex sits on buildings and looks for problems.

“I’ll be there when you need me,” said King. “If my spider feeling gets confused, I’ll go out.”

The next task in the unorthodox recruitment process: break into the interview room. Avengers campus applicants were instructed to solve a series of Marvel-themed puzzles that revealed a key code to unlock the interview room door. How many Infinity Stones do you see? Count the number of Avengers A you can find. The clues helped solve the puzzles and open the room.

“We are completely foreign and are just thrown in to solve it together,” said Bull. “Right away, without knowing the names of the others.”

Once inside, the interview room was littered with comics, action figures, movie posters, and other Avengers memorabilia. Captain America’s sign leaned against the wall in the corner.

Next goal: A Marvel Cinematic Universe quiz to test applicants’ superhero IQ. Are you Team Captain America or Team Iron Man? Explain your choice. Which Spider-Man was your favorite: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland? Why? There were no wrong answers, but each answer revealed something about each applicant’s personality.

“I don’t think we need them as Marvel experts, but we wanted them to love superheroes and superpowers,” said Sico. “It was obvious that in these interviews everyone can relate to one of these characters in some way.”

Sico has done hundreds of interviews with trembling and nervous candidates. The Avengers Campus hiring process helped people calm down and learn more about themselves, she said.

“We laughed a lot in these interviews,” said Sico. “I don’t remember ever interviewing people we had so much fun with. I feel that even the people who weren’t selected left the experience because they thought they’d get something out of it they will be better in their next interview. “

The novel hiring process helped illuminate qualities about the job candidates that might otherwise have remained hidden. Who excels at problem solving. Who thinks before acting? Who works well with others. Leaders emerged from the applicant package. Heroes answered the call.

“I feel like we definitely have the best of them because of the icebreaker,” said Sico. “Every person who interviewed had a story about how to connect with one of these characters.”

The actors of the Avengers Campus, Disney-Speak for Employees, will help visitors to the theme park to realize their own superhero dreams in the new Marvel country.

“We wanted a special group that was very passionate about bringing these superhero stories to life,” said Sico. “We wanted a team that would bring it to life for the guests. You really had to believe it. And that’s exactly what we have. “

Bull hopes that her secret identity will help visitors to the theme park delve into the heroic story of the Avengers campus.

“Everyone knows these stories from the comics and now on the screen,” Bull said. “Now it is actually right where they are in the real world, and it is our job to help them become part of it. I want them to feel like they are part of this world and to be their own superheroes themselves. ”

King remains true to his alter ego’s ethos as the Avengers Campus test and adjust team prepares to open up the new country.

“As a recently formed team, we take the time to truly understand each other’s superpowers and their abilities and how they will all work together to bring this experience to life for our guests,” said King.

