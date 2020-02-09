advertisement

It may be obvious to us, given how we live it every day in this line of work, but the Oscars are 90% bullshit.

On the one hand, the composition of the voters is ridiculously skewed, you have massive studio campaigns to try to influence people’s opinions, and that is a conclusion so lost at the end of it all that you can say in which direction it will happen.

But, the main reason why we make this statement is that Adam Sandler’s performance in ‘Uncut Gems’ was totally ignored by the Oscars, just like the film itself. Why? Well, in Adam Sandler’s speech at the Independent Spirit Awards, he gave the Oscars and the Hollywood establishment at the same time.

In a speech full of expressions that referred to “ Funny People ”, pushing up Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos, his Oscar snob, Sandler supplemented the speech by referring to the way in which he was voted Best Personality of his high school and missed Most Handsome.

“So let all those feathered-haired douchebag cocksuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their good looks will disappear over time, while our indie personalities will shine forever,” said Sandler.

What a speech. The Oscars could have had that if they had the least amount of chutzpah.

