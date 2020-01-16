advertisement

A recent report found that Disney + was the most downloaded app in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to data from market research agency Sensor Tower, the app was downloaded no less than 30 million times on iOS and Android devices in the past quarter. That is twice the number of downloads as TikTok, which, according to the company, was the second most downloaded app in the fourth quarter. Given that Disney + was not launched until mid-November, it means that it delivered an estimated 30 million downloads in just a month and a half. That is really amazing, but from our perspective it is also a bit disturbing. Why? Because so many millions of people have subscribed to Disney +, it is inevitable that many of them pay for the service, despite the fact that they can get it for free.

The way it looks now, Disney + is a truly phenomenal value. For just $ 6.99 a month or even less if you pay annually, you get unlimited access to the full catalog of movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Disney and more. Amazing 639 different movies and shows were already available to stream directly from the port on Disney + on the day of launch, and that figure has only grown ever since. Every month $ 6.99 is indeed a small price to access the service, but why not pay any money if that is not necessary?

Disney + offers an insane amount of value for just $ 5.83 a month on the annual plan. From the beginning, you get almost all the blockbuster Marvel movies, almost every Disney movie and show ever made, every episode of The Simpsons, National Geographic content, all the beloved Pixar movies and more. You also get access to exclusive content from the Star Wars Universe (The Mandalorian, etc.), upcoming MCU shows (What If …?, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, etc.), Disney movies and shows (Lady and the Tramp, etc.), and more. Again, it is definitely worth every cent and more. But then again, why pay for it if you don’t have to?

Verizon generated some buzz last year by offering Apple Music subscribers free with its unlimited wireless subscriptions, but an even better offer that was launched late last year. Verizon gives Disney + a free year to anyone who subscribes to an unlimited 4G or 5G wireless subscription, or to anyone who subscribes to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

Here are some important points from Verizon’s announcement:

On November 12, Verizon starts offering 12 months of Disney + to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers can also enjoy 12 months of Disney + on us

Verizon customers can enjoy all that Disney + has to offer, including high-quality and commercially free playback, up to four simultaneous streams, downloads for offline viewing, personalized recommendations and the ability to set up to seven different profiles

Here is the full list of all different wireless subscriptions that qualify for the deal:

Verizon Unlimited subscription

Go unlimited

More than unlimited

Unlimited upstairs

Get more unlimited

Do more unlimited

Play more unlimited

Start unlimited

This promotion is available for existing Verizon Wireless subscribers and new ones, so you’re crazy if you don’t use it. For Fios and 5G Home customers, only new accounts can get the free year from Disney +. How do you get the promotion? It’s simple: just visit it The Disney + Verizon promotion page, scroll down until you see the button with ‘Get Disney +’, then click on it and log in. Then you see this:

Click on the “Download Disney +” button, follow the on-screen instructions and you stream The Mandalorian along with your choice of hundreds of other shows and movies before you know it

Image source: Steven Senne / AP / Shutterstock

