Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi (R) and colleagues during a recent bail (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi has accused Makerere University management of turning the graduation gowns into a business venture.

Before the university’s 70th graduation ceremony which begins on Tuesday January 14, 2020, several graduates have not yet received their robes as the university is locked in a dispute with the supplier who has delayed delivery of all clothes since he exported them from China.

But Mr. Kivumba accused the university of customizing the dresses to make money.

“In order for you to graduate, do you have to have a dress?” The last time I graduated, I bought my dress from Wandegeya. I do not remember that a university personalized a dress. I think Makerere is making it a business to sell dresses. It is extremely unfortunate. Makerere changed when it became a business entity that wants to make a profit, “he said on Monday.

University management was criticized for importing the dresses, defying President Museveni and other leaders’ call to promote locally made products under Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy. However, the university management blamed the contractor for the mess.

Morrison Rwakakamba, a political expert, agreed that, although the dresses are important, university management should have considered buying them locally.

“I find Makerere dresses important. I hope that the situation will be resolved because symbolism in societies is important. The concept of BUBU is broader, dresses are some of the things our people can do. However, we have to plan for all of that, ”he said.

But Makerere University director of communications, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu, “I want to assure students, parents and everyone that every graduate student can get a dress. We got emergency measures to get the dresses. We regret the anxiety caused by the dress problem, but it is our responsibility to deliver the dresses we are going to make. Right now, we are focused on graduation. We will look at the issue of China after graduation. However, the design of the dresses was carried out in Uganda. “

