advertisement

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s this time of year when many couples are looking for the perfect diamond to mark their engagement.

The first well-documented use of a diamond ring as a sign of engagement was made by the Archduke Maximilian of Austria at the Vienna Imperial Court in 1477 after his engagement to Maria of Burgundy.

advertisement

Their marriage, which triggered a conflict between the Habsburgs and the Burgundians that led to the War of the Spanish Succession in 1710, ended in tragedy when Maria died at the age of 25.

Maximillian, who later became the Holy Roman Emperor, married twice more during his life, but it is believed that he did not give an engagement ring to any of his successive brides.

While the Archduke’s diamond ring influenced the upper classes and vast wealth to give diamond rings to their loved ones, it was a marketing campaign by the diamond company De Beers in the 1940s with the slogan “A diamond is forever” that had the most profound impact the nature of an engagement ring and why many couples still choose a diamond.

Classic diamond engagement ring, 1.60 ct, 4,000 to 6,000 €, John Weldon

For most of the 20th century, engagement rings were traditionally round brilliant cut diamonds on a simple setting in 18 carat yellow gold, platinum and more recently in 18 carat white gold. “In the 21st century, however, there is a curve towards colored stones, including yellow diamonds and rarer pink or blue diamonds for people with deep pockets,” said O’Reilly’s Danica Pignetti on Francis Street in Dublin.

3.5 ct emerald cut diamond flanked by platinum baguette cut emeralds, € 28,000 – € 32,000, O’Reilly’s

Solitaire oval cut diamond, 3.02 ct, VS1, with diamond-studded shoulders., € 17,000 – € 22,000, O’Reilly’s

While many people focus on a color combination that ranges from D to Z, where D is colorless; The clarity, ie the number of inclusions or defects and the carat weight, the fourth “c”, how a diamond is cut, is a largely undervalued and yet decisive factor that influences the beauty of a diamond.

When comparing old diamonds with modern round diamonds, be aware that round diamonds are cut in such a way that light penetrates and rebounds out of the diamond, creating the bright white sheen that most people associate with diamonds. The shine of old cut diamonds is deeper and warmer and shines almost so that the eye is drawn into the stone instead of reflecting the light back.

In his Drury Street store, John Farrington has a wide selection of epoch-cut diamonds in a classic setting as well as many Art Deco styles and finds that his customers “are looking for unusual and interesting designs”.

The Valentine’s sale at Adam on St. Stephen’s Green shows a diamond weighing 6.01 ct. Although it is currently hanging on a pendant, it could be set in an engagement ring: “This marquise is a rare diamond that can also be viewed as an investment,” said Claire-Laurence Mestrallet from Adams.

What is special about this piece of jewelry is that it is classified as Type IIa diamond.

Rare diamond

Scientists classify diamonds as Type I or Type II depending on the presence of nitrogen, which can replace carbon atoms in the stone’s atomic structure. It is estimated that only 1 percent of the world’s diamonds are Type IIa – with no measurable amount of nitrogen – which makes it a very rare item in the Irish auction circuit and is not included in the budget with a target price of 160,000 to 180,000 euros for most couples who are about to close the knot.

Rare 6.01 ct certified marquise-cut type IIa – on a pendant that can be reset as an engagement ring, € 160,000 – € 180,000, – Adams

“To make sure your diamond is color, clarity and carat weight, you either have to buy it with a lab report from a reputable diamond lab like GIA (Gemological Institute of America) or rely on the seller of the diamond, who is a professional gemologist must be valued appropriately, ”advises Claire-Laurent Mestrallet from Adam’s.

The auctioneer John Weldon at Temple Bar recommends anyone who chooses to buy a surprise engagement ring for their partner: “Keep the style of the ring simple and classic and choose a ring without fuss. A small, beautiful one carat diamond is much better than many small diamonds with a total of two carats. Keep in mind that the woman will wear it for a long time, and when style and fashion change, classic styles remain. “

Nowadays, many couples prefer to buy a ring together, and spending an afternoon at auction is a great way to add some excitement to the buying process.

Buying an engagement ring at an auction can save up to 50 percent of the original cost of a ring. This is evident from the comparison of the original valuation certificate or the receipt with the auction prices achieved.

Adam’s sale on February 11 is just in time for a Valentine’s Day surprise. The auction at O’Reilly’s of Francis Street on February 19 and the sale of John Weldon on Tuesday February 25 could be the perfect place for couples to enjoy a special lunch, followed by an adventure to find the ideal one Find ring.

Considering that 2020 is a leap year – traditionally the year women suggest – Adam’s has a beautiful Bvlgari size V ring with diamonds that can do just the right thing for a woman or a man with a bent knee to theirs Love to surprise on February 29th (€ 2,000 – € 3,000). adams.ie, jwa.ie, oreillysfineart.com, johnfarringtonantiques.com

advertisement