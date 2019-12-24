advertisement

The controversial season 8 final of Game of Thrones in May now feels a lifelong pop culture, with so much that has happened since. The stars and makers have gone on to other projects, the show took 12 Emmy home, and everyone went on with that notorious petition that demanded that HBO recreate the last season with new writers (who, inexplicably, new signatories) – more than 1.8 million from the time of this writing).

Another major development since the groundbreaking HBO series took its last bow: the network has a green-lit prequel series, House of the Dragon, while another is canceled. Which means that we have not said goodbye forever when it comes to the country of Westeros and the potential of storytelling to be dug into it. People are even so excited to return to that world that a fan channel on YouTube has taken on the task of putting together a number of unofficial teaser trailers for the premiere of House of the Dragon – which has no release date still, although 2021 is likely to be the year in which it is released.

One of the most important details that we currently know about the prequel will draw from events in the newly published new history of author George R. R. Martin’s about Westeros (and in particular the Targaryen dynasty) in Fire & Blood. It was published in November 2018 and tells the story of events from hundreds of years before the Game of Thrones story that we all know.

In addition to the unofficial teaser trailers that it has compiled, the YouTube channel from Thrones that we have mentioned above also places tons of daily content such as funny GoT videos, videos about history and tradition, content including news and updates and much more. About House of the Dragon, in particular, you can view some of the trailers that the channel made below. And we want to emphasize again that these are in no way official and made clear by a fan who has gone to a lot of trouble – let alone how HBO probably thinks this:

